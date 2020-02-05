Market Overview

Yum Brands Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 05, 2020 1:20pm   Comments
Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Yum Brands EPS will likely be near $1.14 while revenue will be around $1.66 billion, according to analysts.

Yum Brands earnings in the same period a year ago was 40 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $1.56 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 185.00%. Revenue would be up 6.55% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.950 0.870 0.810 0.95
EPS Actual 0.800 0.930 0.820 0.4

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Yum Brands stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Yum Brands is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:15 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/yum/mediaframe/34528/indexr.html

