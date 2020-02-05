Market Overview

Preview: World Wrestling Entertainment's Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 05, 2020 1:39pm   Comments
Preview: World Wrestling Entertainment's Q4 Earnings

On Thursday, February 6, World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

World Wrestling Enter EPS is expected to be around 75 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $335.83 million.

See Also: Wall Street Slams WWE Following Unexpected Executive Departures

World Wrestling Enter reported a profit of 44 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $272.50 million. Sales would be up 23.24% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.020 0.040 -0.020 0.29
EPS Actual 0.060 0.110 -0.110 0.44

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on World Wrestling Enter stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

World Wrestling Enter is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://streaming.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1221591&tp_key=7166cff2e0

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

