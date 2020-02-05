Q1 Earnings Outlook For Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Tyson Foods earnings of $1.65 per share. Revenue will likely be around $11.04 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Tyson Foods announced EPS of $1.58 on revenue of $10.19 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 4.43% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 8.31% from the year-ago period. Tyson Foods's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.290 1.450 1.140 1.57 1.34 EPS Actual 1.210 1.470 1.200 1.58 1.58

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 35.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Tyson Foods stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Tyson Foods is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2Fdashboard%2F&eventid=2150700&sessionid=1&key=8373138FC7B7ED14A1C0DF4D03260766®Tag=&sourcepage=register