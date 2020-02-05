Market Overview

Q1 Earnings Outlook For Qualcomm
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 05, 2020
Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 5. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Qualcomm reporting earnings of 85 cents per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Qualcomm posted a profit of $1.20 on sales of $4.82 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 29.17% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 0.31% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
EPS Estimate 0.700 0.750 0.700 1.09
EPS Actual 0.780 0.800 0.770 1.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 74.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Qualcomm stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Qualcomm is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:45 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events

