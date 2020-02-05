GoPro's Q4 Earnings Outlook

On Wednesday, February 5, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect GoPro's EPS to be near 79 cents on sales of $569.85 million.

GoPro reported a profit of 30 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $377.38 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 163.33%. Revenue would be up 51.00% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.480 0.04 -0.090 0.25 EPS Actual -0.420 0.030 -0.070 0.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with GoPro. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

GoPro is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.