Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GoPro's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 05, 2020 7:20am   Comments
Share:
GoPro's Q4 Earnings Outlook

On Wednesday, February 5, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect GoPro's EPS to be near 79 cents on sales of $569.85 million.

GoPro reported a profit of 30 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $377.38 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 163.33%. Revenue would be up 51.00% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate -0.480 0.04 -0.090 0.25
EPS Actual -0.420 0.030 -0.070 0.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with GoPro. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

GoPro is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GPRO)

Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2020
14 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Tesla $93B Valuation: Does A Great Product Equate To A Great Stock?
5 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Hedgeye Thinks Peloton's Stock Is Going To Drop Another 50%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga