A Preview Of FireEye's Q4 Earnings

On Wednesday, February 5, FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect FireEye's EPS to be near 4 cents on sales of $226.42 million.

In the same quarter last year, FireEye posted EPS of 6 cents on sales of $217.53 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 33.33% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 4.09% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.010 0.010 -0.030 0.05 EPS Actual 0.020 -0.010 -0.030 0.06

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on FireEye stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

FireEye is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/68xt35rm