A Preview Of Humana's Q4 Earnings

On Wednesday, February 5, Humana (NYSE: HUM) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Humana EPS will likely be near $2.20 while revenue will be around $16.19 billion, according to analysts.

Humana reported a profit of $2.65 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $14.17 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 16.98% decrease for the company. Revenue would be up 14.27% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 4.580 5.300 4.290 2.53 EPS Actual 5.030 6.050 4.480 2.65

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 8.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Humana stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Humana is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4v24c37z