Q4 Earnings Outlook For DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 5. Here's Benzinga's look at DTE Energy's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.30 and sales around $3.51 billion.

DTE Energy earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.05. Quarterly sales came in at $3.75 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 23.81% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 6.40% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.980 1.240 1.940 0.93 EPS Actual 1.910 0.990 2.050 1.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on DTE Energy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

DTE Energy is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.dteenergy.com%2Fwebcast-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2152304&sessionid=1&key=26F47D06FFC7F4AB6E30596F04997361®Tag=&sourcepage=register