Chipotle Mexican Grill Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 04, 2020 9:13am   Comments
Chipotle Mexican Grill Q4 Earnings Preview

On Tuesday, February 4, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Chipotle Mexican Grill analysts model for earnings of $2.75 per share on sales of $1.4 billion.

Chipotle Mexican Grill earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.72. Quarterly sales came in at $1.23 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 59.88%. Revenue would be have grown 14.29% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 3.190 3.77 2.940 1.33
EPS Actual 3.820 3.990 3.400 1.72

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 63.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Chipotle Mexican Grill. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Chipotle Mexican Grill is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1894/32608

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

