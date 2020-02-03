Q3 Earnings Outlook For Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 4. Here's Benzinga's look at Ralph Lauren's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Ralph Lauren reporting earnings of $2.44 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 5.17%. Sales would have fallen 0.35% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 2.390 1.660 0.890 2.14 EPS Actual 2.260 1.770 1.070 2.32

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Ralph Lauren stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ralph Lauren is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xmguryke