Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q3 Earnings Outlook For Ralph Lauren
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 03, 2020 1:40pm   Comments
Share:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 4. Here's Benzinga's look at Ralph Lauren's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Ralph Lauren reporting earnings of $2.44 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 5.17%. Sales would have fallen 0.35% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019
EPS Estimate 2.390 1.660 0.890 2.14
EPS Actual 2.260 1.770 1.070 2.32

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Ralph Lauren stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ralph Lauren is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xmguryke

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RL)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga