Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Preview: ConocoPhillips
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 03, 2020 1:42pm   Comments
Share:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 4. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for ConocoPhillips's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

ConocoPhillips EPS will likely be near 80 cents while revenue will be around $7.67 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, ConocoPhillips reported EPS of $1.13 on revenue of $10.36 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 29.20% decrease for the company. Sales would be down 25.97% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.750 1.030 0.840 0.97
EPS Actual 0.820 1.010 1.000 1.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate ConocoPhillips stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

ConocoPhillips is scheduled to hold a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/niq9pxr2

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COP)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 14, 2020
Energy Lag: Sector Earnings Seen Sagging Despite Crude Prices Rising In Q4
18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
An ETF For A Sector Analysts Are Bullish On Heading Into 2020
There's A New Trading Tool That Allows Traders To Trade Cannabis With Leverage
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga