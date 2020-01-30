Chevron's Q4 Earnings Preview
On Friday, January 31, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Chevron is included in the following report.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see Chevron reporting earnings of $1.45 per share on revenue of $39.25 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Chevron reported EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $42.35 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be down 25.64%. Sales would have fallen 7.32% from the same quarter last year. Chevron's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|1.450
|1.810
|1.410
|1.87
|EPS Actual
|1.590
|1.890
|1.390
|1.95
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Chevron have declined 1.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.
Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Chevron. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Chevron is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y6sebbdj
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.