Chevron's Q4 Earnings Preview

On Friday, January 31, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Chevron is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Chevron reporting earnings of $1.45 per share on revenue of $39.25 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Chevron reported EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $42.35 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be down 25.64%. Sales would have fallen 7.32% from the same quarter last year. Chevron's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.450 1.810 1.410 1.87 EPS Actual 1.590 1.890 1.390 1.95

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Chevron have declined 1.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Chevron. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Chevron is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y6sebbdj