Colgate-Palmolive's Q4 Earnings Outlook

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, January 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive modeled for quarterly EPS of 72 cents on revenue of $3.93 billion.

Colgate-Palmolive earnings in the same period a year ago was 74 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $3.81 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 2.70% decrease for the company. Revenue would be up 3.12% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.700 0.720 0.660 0.73 EPS Actual 0.710 0.720 0.670 0.74

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Colgate-Palmolive. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Colgate-Palmolive is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.colgatepalmolive.com/events-and-presentations