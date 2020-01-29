Market Overview

Verizon Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 29, 2020 1:18pm   Comments
On Thursday, January 30, Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Verizon Communications EPS is expected to be around $1.14, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $34.64 billion.

Verizon Communications reported a profit of $1.12 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $34.28 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 1.79%. Revenue would be up 1.05% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 1.240 1.200 1.170 1.09
EPS Actual 1.250 1.230 1.200 1.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Verizon Communications stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Verizon Communications is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.verizon.com/about/investors/fourth-quarter-2019-earnings

Posted-In: Earnings News

