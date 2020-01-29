Q4 Preview For UPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, January 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see UPS reporting earnings of $2.11 per share on sales of $20.67 billion.

UPS EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.94. Sales were $19.85 billion. Sales would be up 4.14% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the United Parcel Service's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 2.060 1.920 1.420 1.91 EPS Actual 2.070 1.960 1.390 1.94

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on UPS stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

UPS is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u5nfvcni