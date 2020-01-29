Q4 Earnings Preview For Coca-Cola
On Thursday, January 30, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Coca-Cola EPS will likely be near 44 cents while revenue will be around $8.85 billion, according to analysts.
Coca-Cola EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 43 cents. Sales were $7.06 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 2.33%. Revenue would be up 25.41% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.560
|0.610
|0.460
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.560
|0.630
|0.480
|0.43
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.
Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Coca-Cola. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Coca-Cola is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.
