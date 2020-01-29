A Preview Of Hershey's Q4 Earnings

Hershey (NYSE: HSY) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, January 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Hershey modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.24 on revenue of $2.06 billion.

Hershey EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.26. Revenue was $1.99 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 1.59%. Sales would be have grown 3.62% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.600 1.170 1.460 1.27 EPS Actual 1.610 1.310 1.590 1.26

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Hershey stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Hershey is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=137197