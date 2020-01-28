Q4 Earnings Preview For AT&T

AT&T (NYSE: T) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, January 29. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on AT&T management projections, analysts predict EPS of 87 cents on revenue of $46.95 billion.

In the same quarter last year, AT&T announced EPS of 86 cents on revenue of $47.99 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 1.16% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 2.17% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.930 0.890 0.860 0.86 EPS Actual 0.940 0.890 0.860 0.86

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on AT&T stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

AT&T is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.att.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations