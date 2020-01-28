Market Overview

Boeing's Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 28, 2020 1:24pm   Comments
On Wednesday, January 29, Boeing (NYSE: BA) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Boeing reporting earnings of $1.39 per share on revenue of $21.06 billion.

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Netflix, GE And More

In the same quarter last year, Boeing posted EPS of $5.48 on sales of $28.34 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 74.64%. Revenue would be down 25.69% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 2.080 1.870 3.330 4.58
EPS Actual 1.450 2.920 3.160 5.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Boeing stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Boeing is scheduled to hold the call at 10:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
