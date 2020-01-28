Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Preview For McDonald's
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 28, 2020 1:27pm   Comments
On Wednesday, January 29, McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for McDonald's is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, McDonald's analysts model for earnings of $1.96 per share on sales of $5.30 billion.

See Also: McDonald's Franchisees Name Chick-Fil-A Biggest Threat

McDonald's reported a profit of $1.97 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $5.16 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 0.51%. Revenue would be have grown 2.65% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the McDonald's's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 2.210 2.050 1.770 1.89
EPS Actual 2.110 2.050 1.780 1.97

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of McDonald's are up 13.77%. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on McDonald's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

McDonald's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://corporate.mcdonalds.com/corpmcd/investors-relations/investor-events/events-calendar.html

