Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

General Electric's Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 28, 2020 1:26pm   Comments
Share:
General Electric's Q4 Earnings Preview

On Wednesday, January 29, General Electric (NYSE: GE) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see General Electric reporting earnings of 18 cents per share on revenue of $25.44 billion.

See Also: Morgan Stanley Upgrades GE On Improving Cash Flow Outlook

In the same quarter last year, General Electric reported earnings per share of 17 cents on sales of $33.28 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 5.88%. Sales would have fallen 23.55% from the same quarter last year. General Electric's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.110 0.120 0.09 0.23
EPS Actual 0.150 0.170 0.140 0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on General Electric stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

General Electric is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports

Photo credit: Bubba73, via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE)

Going Viral: Stocks On Their Back As Virus Spreads Heading Into Key Earnings, Fed Week
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Netflix, GE And More
Cancellations And Delays: Boeing Set To Report Q4 Earnings
Morgan Stanley Upgrades GE On Improving Cash Flow Outlook
Here's How Much Investing $100 In Comcast Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
36 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga