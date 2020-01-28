A Preview Of Starbucks' Q1 Earnings

On Tuesday, January 28, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Starbucks EPS is expected to be around 75 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $7.10 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Starbucks reported earnings per share of 75 cents on sales of $6.63 billion. Revenue would be up 7.04% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 0.700 0.720 0.560 0.65 EPS Actual 0.700 0.780 0.600 0.75

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 42.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Starbucks stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Starbucks is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investor.starbucks.com/events-and-presentations/current-and-past-events/event-details/2020/Q1-Fiscal-2020-Starbucks-Earnings-Conference-Call--Tentative/default.aspx