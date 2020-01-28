Apple's Q1 Earnings Preview

On Tuesday, January 28, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Apple is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Apple earnings of $4.54 per share. Revenue will likely be around $88.43 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Apple EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $4.18. Revenue was $84.31 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 8.61%. Sales would be up 4.89% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 2.830 2.100 2.360 4.17 EPS Actual 3.030 2.180 2.460 4.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 108.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Apple stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Apple is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.apple.com/investor/earnings-call/