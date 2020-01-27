A Preview Of Pfizer's Q4 Earnings

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Pfizer EPS is expected to be around 57 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $12.61 billion.

Pfizer earnings in the same period a year ago was 64 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $13.98 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 10.94%. Sales would have fallen 9.77% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.620 0.750 0.75 0.64 EPS Actual 0.750 0.800 0.850 0.64

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Pfizer stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Pfizer is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/748/32428