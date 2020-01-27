Q4 Earnings Outlook For Harley-Davidson

On Tuesday, January 28, Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Harley-Davidson analysts model for earnings of 9 cents per share on sales of $918.54 million.

In the same quarter last year, Harley-Davidson reported earnings per share of 17 cents on sales of $955.63 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 47.06% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 3.88% from the year-ago period. Harley-Davidson's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.510 1.200 0.650 0.29 EPS Actual 0.700 1.460 0.980 0.17

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Harley-Davidson have declined 3.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Harley-Davidson stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Harley-Davidson is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investor.harley-davidson.com/events/event-details/q4-2019-harley-davidson-earnings-conference-call