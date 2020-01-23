Q4 Earnings Preview For American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, January 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect American Express's EPS to be near $2.02 on sales of $11.36 billion.

American Express reported a profit of $1.74 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $10.47 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 16.09% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 8.46% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 2.030 2.040 1.98 1.8 EPS Actual 2.080 2.070 2.010 1.74

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on American Express stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

American Express is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://ir.americanexpress.com/Earnings-and-Events