Q4 Earnings Outlook For Intel
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 23, 2020 7:17am   Comments
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, January 23. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Intel's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Intel analysts model for earnings of $1.25 per share on sales of $19.22 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Intel reported EPS of $1.28 on revenue of $18.66 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 2.34%. Sales would be have grown 3.02% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 1.240 0.890 0.870 1.22
EPS Actual 1.420 1.060 0.890 1.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Intel stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Intel is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.intc.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

