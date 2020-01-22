Market Overview

Southwest Airlines Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 22, 2020 1:51pm   Comments
Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, January 23. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Southwest Airlines modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.10 on revenue of $5.72 billion.

See Also: United Airlines Posts Strong Profits Despite MAX Headwinds

In the same quarter last year, Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of $1.17 on sales of $5.70 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 5.98% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 0.28% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 1.080 1.340 0.610 1.07
EPS Actual 1.180 1.370 0.700 1.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Southwest Airlines stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Southwest Airlines is scheduled to hold a conference call at 12:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/event-23-01-2020

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

