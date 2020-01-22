A Preview Of Kimberly-Clark's Q4 Earnings

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, January 23. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Kimberly-Clark analysts model for earnings of $1.69 per share on sales of $4.52 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Kimberly-Clark posted a profit of $1.60 on sales of $4.57 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 5.62% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 1.07% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.800 1.610 1.550 1.65 EPS Actual 1.840 1.670 1.660 1.6

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Kimberly-Clark. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Kimberly-Clark is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://kimberlyclark.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/events/?auth_token=63860fdb-8d1f-414c-85f3-5a1a1da44f19