Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Preview: Fifth Third Bancorp
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 21, 2020 1:45pm   Comments
Share:

On Wednesday, January 22, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Fifth Third Bancorp will report earnings of 72 cents per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Fifth Third Bancorp posted EPS of 69 cents on sales of $1.66 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 4.35%. Sales would be up 19.88% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.730 0.660 0.580 0.67
EPS Actual 0.750 0.710 0.630 0.69

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Fifth Third Bancorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Fifth Third Bancorp is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1276173&tp_key=1312855cc8

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FITB)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga