Q4 Earnings Preview: Fifth Third Bancorp

On Wednesday, January 22, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Fifth Third Bancorp will report earnings of 72 cents per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Fifth Third Bancorp posted EPS of 69 cents on sales of $1.66 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 4.35%. Sales would be up 19.88% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.730 0.660 0.580 0.67 EPS Actual 0.750 0.710 0.630 0.69

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Fifth Third Bancorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Fifth Third Bancorp is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1276173&tp_key=1312855cc8