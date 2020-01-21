Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Johnson & Johnson's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 21, 2020 1:43pm   Comments
Share:
Johnson & Johnson's Q4 Earnings Outlook

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, January 22. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Johnson & Johnson will report earnings of $1.87 per share on revenue of $20.78 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 5.08%. Sales would be have grown 1.89% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 2.000 2.430 2.08 1.95
EPS Actual 2.120 2.580 2.100 1.97

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Johnson & Johnson are up 15.56%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Johnson & Johnson. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Johnson & Johnson is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://johnsonandjohnson.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Coronavirus Outbreak, IMF Forecast, Impeachment Trial Weigh On Investor Sentiment
3 ETFs To Consider For The Week Ahead: Big Earnings For Airlines, Chips And Consumers
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Epizyme, Merck Ahead Of PDUFA Dates, J&J To Kickstart Big Pharma Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Record Run: Stocks Keep Rolling To New Highs as Housing Data, Earnings Look Solid
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga