Johnson & Johnson's Q4 Earnings Outlook

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, January 22. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Johnson & Johnson will report earnings of $1.87 per share on revenue of $20.78 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 5.08%. Sales would be have grown 1.89% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 2.000 2.430 2.08 1.95 EPS Actual 2.120 2.580 2.100 1.97

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Johnson & Johnson are up 15.56%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Johnson & Johnson. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Johnson & Johnson is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://johnsonandjohnson.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations