Q4 Earnings Outlook For Ally Financial

On Wednesday, January 22, Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Ally Financial earnings of 93 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.61 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Ally Financial reported earnings per share of 92 cents on revenue of $1.44 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 1.09% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 11.96% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.980 0.880 0.780 0.83 EPS Actual 1.010 0.970 0.800 0.92

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Ally Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Ally Financial is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/od9z6dwk