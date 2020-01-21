Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Preview: Abbott Laboratories
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 21, 2020 1:42pm   Comments
Share:
Q4 Earnings Preview: Abbott Laboratories

On Wednesday, January 22, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Abbott Laboratories reporting earnings of 95 cents per share on revenue of $8.26 billion.

Abbott Laboratories reported a per-share profit of 81 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $7.76 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 17.28% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 6.37% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.840 0.800 0.61 0.81
EPS Actual 0.840 0.820 0.630 0.81

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Abbott Laboratories stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Abbott Laboratories is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z28xhnz9

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABT)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Coronavirus Outbreak, IMF Forecast, Impeachment Trial Weigh On Investor Sentiment
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Epizyme, Merck Ahead Of PDUFA Dates, J&J To Kickstart Big Pharma Earnings
Record Run: Stocks Keep Rolling To New Highs as Housing Data, Earnings Look Solid
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 2, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga