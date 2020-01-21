Q4 Earnings Outlook For IBM

IBM (NYSE: IBM) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 21. Here's Benzinga's look at IBM's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on IBM management projections, analysts predict EPS of $4.68 on revenue of $21.64 billion.

In the same quarter last year, IBM reported earnings per share of $4.87 on revenue of $21.76 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 3.90%. Sales would have fallen 0.55% from the same quarter last year. IBM's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 2.670 3.070 2.23 4.84 EPS Actual 2.680 3.170 2.250 4.87

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on IBM stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

IBM is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/