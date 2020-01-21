Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Capital One Financial's Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 21, 2020 7:32am   Comments
Share:

Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2.28 and sales around $7.34 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Capital One Financial reported EPS of $1.87 on revenue of $7.01 billion. Revenue would be up 4.66% from the year-ago period. Capital One Financial's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 2.880 2.860 2.700 2.38
EPS Actual 3.320 3.370 2.900 1.87

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 23.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Capital One Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Capital One Financial is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xyxz73jw

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COF)

7 Stocks To Watch For January 21, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For January 21, 2020
Personnel And Technology Costs Top The List Of Concerns Among Business Owners
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga