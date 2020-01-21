Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q1 Earnings Preview For TD Ameritrade
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 21, 2020 7:31am   Comments
Share:

TD Ameritrade (NYSE: AMTD) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 21. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

TD Ameritrade EPS is expected to be around 77 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.3 billion.

TD Ameritrade earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.11. Quarterly sales came in at $1.52 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 30.63%. Revenue would be down 14.25% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
EPS Estimate 0.970 0.960 0.920 1.01
EPS Actual 1.050 1.040 0.930 1.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate TD Ameritrade stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

TD Ameritrade is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.amtd.com/investor-relations/calendar/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMTD)

Earnings Scheduled For January 21, 2020
Vanguard Goes Commission-Free For Stocks, Options
Barron's Picks And Pans: Charles Schwab, Disney, Sprint, Netflix And More
How TD Ameritrade Clients Positioned Themselves In Disney And Tesla After November's Disney+ And Cybertruck Events
Investor Movement Index: November 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 9, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga