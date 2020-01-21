Q1 Earnings Preview For TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade (NYSE: AMTD) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 21. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

TD Ameritrade EPS is expected to be around 77 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.3 billion.

TD Ameritrade earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.11. Quarterly sales came in at $1.52 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 30.63%. Revenue would be down 14.25% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 0.970 0.960 0.920 1.01 EPS Actual 1.050 1.040 0.930 1.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate TD Ameritrade stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

TD Ameritrade is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.amtd.com/investor-relations/calendar/default.aspx