Morgan Stanley's Q4 Earnings Preview

Don't be caught off-guard: Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, January 16.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Morgan Stanley reporting earnings of $1.03 per share on revenue of $9.78 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of 73 cents on sales of $8.55 billion. Revenue would be up 14.41% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.110 1.160 1.3 0.92 EPS Actual 1.210 1.230 1.330 0.73

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Morgan Stanley stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Morgan Stanley is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.morganstanley.com/about-us-ir