Q4 Earnings Outlook For Taiwan Semiconductor
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 15, 2020 1:07pm   Comments
On Thursday, January 16, Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor modeled for quarterly EPS of 70 cents on revenue of $10.46 billion .

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 11.11% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 11.28% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.600   0.37 0.63
EPS Actual 0.620 0.410 0.380 0.63

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 68.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Taiwan Semiconductor stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Taiwan Semiconductor is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.tsmc.com/english/investorRelations/financial_calendar.htm

