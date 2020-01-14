Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goldman Sachs Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 14, 2020 2:08pm   Comments
Share:
Goldman Sachs Q4 Earnings Preview

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, January 15. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Goldman Sachs Group's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Goldman Sachs EPS to be near $5.46 on sales of $8.51 billion.

Goldman Sachs earnings in the same period a year ago was $4.83. Quarterly sales came in at $8.08 billion. Sales would be have grown 5.32% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 4.810 5.000 4.890 4.53
EPS Actual 4.790 5.810 5.710 4.83

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Goldman Sachs Group stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Goldman Sachs is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations/index.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GS)

Tough Comparisons: Banks Eyeing Decent Earnings, But Lagging 2018 Results
Big Bank Earnings Mixed So Far As Earning Season Ramps Up Amid Low Expectations
Tuesday's Market Minute: Earnings Season 2020
Visa Acquires Payment Tech Provider Plaid For Twice Its Valuation
Mexico Declares Annual Oil Hedge Data A State Secret To Prevent Speculations: Report
2 Pros Like Goldman Sachs Ahead Of Big Bank Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga