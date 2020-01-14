Goldman Sachs Q4 Earnings Preview

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, January 15. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Goldman Sachs Group's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Goldman Sachs EPS to be near $5.46 on sales of $8.51 billion.

Goldman Sachs earnings in the same period a year ago was $4.83. Quarterly sales came in at $8.08 billion. Sales would be have grown 5.32% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 4.810 5.000 4.890 4.53 EPS Actual 4.790 5.810 5.710 4.83

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Goldman Sachs Group stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Goldman Sachs is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations/index.html