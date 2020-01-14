Market Overview

Preview: UnitedHealth Group's Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 14, 2020 2:06pm   Comments
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, January 15. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect UnitedHealth Group's EPS to be near $3.78 on sales of $61.04 billion.

In the same quarter last year, UnitedHealth Group reported EPS of $3.28 on revenue of $58.42 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 15.24% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 4.49% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 3.750 3.450 3.59 3.21
EPS Actual 3.880 3.600 3.730 3.28

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 15.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on UnitedHealth Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

UnitedHealth Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:45 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.unitedhealthgroup.com/investors.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

