A Preview Of JPMorgan Chase's Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 13, 2020 1:12pm   Comments
Don't be caught off-guard: JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 14.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on JPMorgan Chase management projections, analysts predict EPS of $2.35 on revenue of $27.96 billion.

See Also: Here's How Much Investing $100 In JPMorgan Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

In the same quarter last year, JPMorgan Chase reported EPS of $1.98 on revenue of $26.80 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 18.69%. Sales would be up 4.31% from the year-ago period. JPMorgan Chase's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 2.450 2.520 2.350 2.25
EPS Actual 2.680 2.590 2.650 1.98

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.54%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on JPMorgan Chase stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

JPMorgan Chase is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.jpmorganchase.com/corporate/investor-relations/event-calendar.htm

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

