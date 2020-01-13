Q4 Earnings Preview For Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 14. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Delta Air Lines reporting earnings of $1.40 per share on revenue of $11.35 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Delta Air Lines reported earnings per share of $1.30 on sales of $10.74 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 7.69%. Sales would be up 5.66% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 2.260 2.250 0.890 1.26 EPS Actual 2.320 2.350 0.960 1.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Delta Air Lines stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Delta Air Lines is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.