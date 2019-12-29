A Preview Of Nio's Q3 Earnings
On Monday, Dec. 30, Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for NIO is included in the following report.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts are predicting NIO will report a loss of 34 cents per share on revenue of $230.08 million.
NIO's loss in the same period a year ago was $1.51. Quarterly sales came in at $213.97 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be down 77.48%. Revenue would be up 7.53% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|EPS Estimate
|-0.180
|EPS Actual
|-0.450
|-0.360
|-0.47
|-1.51
Stock Performance
Shares of NIO were trading at $2.51 as of Dec. 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 60.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on NIO stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
NIO is scheduled to hold a conference call at 7 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ujgtzsq8
