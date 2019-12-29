Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of Nio's Q3 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 29, 2019 5:51pm   Comments
Share:

On Monday, Dec. 30, Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for NIO is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting NIO will report a loss of 34 cents per share on revenue of $230.08 million.

NIO's loss in the same period a year ago was $1.51. Quarterly sales came in at $213.97 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be down 77.48%. Revenue would be up 7.53% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate -0.180      
EPS Actual -0.450 -0.360 -0.47 -1.51

Stock Performance

Shares of NIO were trading at $2.51 as of Dec. 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 60.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on NIO stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

NIO is scheduled to hold a conference call at 7 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ujgtzsq8

Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (NIO)

34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
51 Biggest Movers From Tuesday
33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
6 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
7 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Oregrown Opens Portland Dispensary With Immersive PAX Labs 'Store-In-A-Store'