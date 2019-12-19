Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Outlook For CarMax
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 19, 2019 1:07pm   Comments
CarMax (NYSE: KMX) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, December 20. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.15 and sales around $4.67 billion.

In the same quarter last year, CarMax reported earnings per share of $1.09 on sales of $4.30 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be up 5.50%. Revenue would be up 8.71% from the same quarter last year. CarMax's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate 1.330 1.470 1.06 1 1.21
EPS Actual 1.400 1.590 1.13 1.09 1.24

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 65.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with CarMax. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CarMax is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

