Q3 Earnings Outlook For BlackBerry
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 19, 2019 1:05pm   Comments
Q3 Earnings Outlook For BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, December 20. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 2 cents and sales around $275.73 million.

BlackBerry reported a profit of 5 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $228 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 60.00% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 20.93% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate -0.010 0.000 0.06   0.01
EPS Actual 0.000 0.010 0.11 0.05 0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on BlackBerry stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. BlackBerry is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

