Q2 Earnings Preview For Scholastic
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 19, 2019 7:23am   Comments
Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, December 19. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Scholastic's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.77 and sales around $591.20 million.

In the same quarter last year, Scholastic announced EPS of $2.09 on revenue of $604.70 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 15.31%. Revenue would be down 2.23% on a year-over-year basis. Scholastic's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
EPS Estimate -1.800 0.850 -0.27   -1.93
EPS Actual -1.590 0.840 -0.32 2.09 -1.74

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Scholastic stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Scholastic is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4ftzq4oy

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Earnings Scheduled For December 19, 2019
